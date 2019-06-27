Clermont police sergeant arrested on domestic violence charge

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Clermont police sergeant is accused of shoving and throwing things at his partner during a fight about finances, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim called 911 Tuesday night. When deputies arrived at the couple's home in Leesburg, they found Sgt. David Johnson outside telling someone on the phone that the victim was a liar, according to the report.

He only admitted to kicking a trash can, but deputies said the victim had marks on her body and there appeared to be signs of a physical struggle.

The victim said Johnson threw a bottle of baby shampoo at her face, kicked a trash can into her legs, shoved her in the face with an open hand three times, grabbed her arm and pushed her into a wall, causing her to fall down, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the woman's lip was slightly swollen and red and she also had red, circular marks on her arm.

A dented trash can and a broken baby shampoo bottle were found in the area where the fight took place, according to the report.

The victim said she and Johnson were discussing finances when the situation turned violent, the affidavit said. She claimed he has anger issues that have progressively gotten worse and although he'd been violent in the past, this time he had a "look in his eyes that left her in fear," according to authorities.

Deputies said a 3-year-old boy and 6-month-old girl were at the home when the fight took place.

Johnson was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Officials from the Clermont Police Department said Johnson has worked for the agency since 2010 and is currently a road patrol supervisor.

“Police officers are held to very high standards. It’s disheartening whenever a police officer is charged criminally. This arrest is in no way reflective of the fine men and women of the Clermont Police Department who, day in and day out, commit their lives to service, building community trust, and earning the title of the Finest Professionals in Law Enforcement,” Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said.

