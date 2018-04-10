Clermont homeowner says vehicles targeted by speeders in shooting

A jeep rear window was shot out in Clermont on Monday April 9, 2018. The homeowner says they were targeted by people who speed on their street.

CLERMONT, Fla. - A Clermont woman said she thinks her home was targeted Sunday night after someone shot at her vehicles, according to police.

Mya Robinson, the homeowner, told Clermont police that she was in bed at her Vale Drive home around 10 p.m. When she heard a crashing sound followed by another crashing sound. Robinson and her husband went downstairs and discovered that both of their vehicles' windows were shattered, according to the police report.

Police found that the rear windows of a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2016 Jeep Wrangler were both broken. BB pellets were found inside the trunk of the Jeep, according to the report.

Robinson said all the glass was completely gone and there were two holes in the Pacifica's windshield.

Robinson told News 6 she thinks her home was targeted because she and her husband constantly have to ask drivers on their street to slow down.

"People speed up and down our street all the time, and we're always outside trying to get them to slow down," she said. "We will flash lights at them at night to get them to slow down because our kids come out here and play."

Robinson said speeding is a concern for her family because they have a son in a wheelchair. She's worried he could roll down the driveway and get hit.

"We flash our lights at people to try to get them to slow down, and they come back by three or four times, speeding," Robinson said. "They come yell at us. They threaten us."

The Pacifica was the only vehicle, Robinson said, that was equipped to transport her son.

"Now I feel that that's unsafe to drive around in," Robinson said. "With a garbage bag over the window, and it's just not something we can afford."

Clermont police said they don't believe the Robinson's were targeted. Investigators are looking through surveillance video.

Officials with the Clermont Police Department also said if residents have trouble with people speeding in their neighborhood there are several steps they can take. Write down the vehicle type and, if possible, the tag number, then notify local authorities with that information and when it occurred.

Police said residents should not confront the drivers, but let law enforcement handle the situation.

