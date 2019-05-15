Clermont woman accused of stealing $13K+ from city's Little League

CLERMONT, Fla. - A 41-year-old Clermont woman is accused of stealing more than $13,000 from the South Lake Little League.

Leia Drew was charged with grand theft.

The Clermont Police Department said officers received several complaints saying the president of the league stole from the league's bank account.

A board member told an officer on May 25, 2018 that the league's president, Bernie Drew said the league had no money to pay any bills, according to a Lake County affidavit.

During a Little League board meeting on May 30 Bernie Drew told the rest of the board members his wife Leia was using the league's check card, a board member told an investigator.

The affidavit shows a board member told police that Bernie Drew said he did not know his wife had the card and she has a prescription drug problem.

Two other board members told police Bernie Drew said his wife had this problem, according to the affidavit.

Bernie Drew asked the board to not include police in this matter and he would pay the league back monthly, according to the affidavit.

The board did not agree to his request and voted to file a police report, according to the affidavit.

Bernie and Leia Drew were voted off the board, the affidavit shows.

Another board member said Leia was the secretary of the league.

Bank statements show a card from the league was used at stores including Walmart, Walgreens and Staples.

