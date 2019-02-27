Clermont woman dies in trooper-involved shooting in Georgia

DARIEN, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a Central Florida woman killed when a state trooper opened fire into her car.

Authorities say Sasha Pishko, 20, of Clermont, was pulled over by the trooper Tuesday along Interstate 95 in McIntosh County.

Investigators say during the traffic stop, Pishko drove off, hitting the trooper with her car.

Detectives say the trooper fired multiple gunshots into Pishko's vehicle, which crashed after traveling a short distance.

Pishko died at the scene, officials said. An autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The trooper involved was treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.