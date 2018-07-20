ClickO on the Go: Duck boat death toll rises to 17; turkey recall

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Tour boat

A duck boat caught in a storm Thursday sank, leaving 11 people dead and several others missing.

*UPDATE: The death toll rose Friday to at least 17 after more bodies were recovered. Follow the latest updates in the heartbreaking story out of Missouri here.

Disney double-decker

A double-decker bus that could be considered a piece of Disney history is damaged after authorities say two 10-year-olds got behind the wheel while at a museum and hit a tree. Find out more about the damage in the video above.

Turkey recall

Reports of Salmonella cases linked to turkey have popped up in at least 26 states so far. Now, health officials are warning consumers to make sure their food is fully cooked before biting into it. See more of what they recommend here.

Heartwarming reunion

A young girl is reunited several years later with the firefighters who saved her life when she was just 5 years old. Watch the heartwarming reunion above.

Wet weekend

More heat, more rain: that's the theme for summertime in Central Florida, right? Find out if you can expect any changes in the forecast through the weekend.

