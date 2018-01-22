ClickO on the Go: Another SpaceX delay, 'Alligator Man' in court

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Monday, Jan. 22:

Govt. shutdown continues

The federal government is in its third day of the shutdown and the Orlando area is feeling its effects in more ways than one. The shutdown means a quiet week along the Space Coast, bringing yet another delay for SpaceX, which is still trying for a test fire of its Falcon Heavy rocket after nearly two weeks of delays. Click here to read the company's response to the shutdown, or here to see other ways the shutdown is impacting the local community.

Deputies asking for help

Orange County deputies are asking for information about a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured Saturday night. Investigators are using pictures of a maroon-colored van in hopes of locating a possible suspect. Click here to see a photo of the van.

"Alligator Man" in court

An Orlando-area man is due in court Monday regarding his actions in a series of videos that went viral just before the new year. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began investigating the man after seeing the videos, which showed him dancing with a baby alligator that had its mouth taped shut. The man said he found the gator like that and that he believes he rescued it. Click here to watch the full videos.

Warmer weather returns

It is warmer in the Orlando area as the week begins, but the warmer temperatures brought a few clouds with them, which could lead to a few showers. Meteorologist Troy Bridges has the full Monday forecast here.

