ClickO on the Go: Bank burritos, rapper arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, Jan. 19:

Drive-thru gone wrong

A Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after deputies said he tried to order a burrito after falling asleep in the drive-thru lane of a Bank of America because he thought he was at a Taco Bell. See his mug shot and read the full story here.

Rapper behind bars

A 20-year-old rapper known as Kodak Black, who was already on probation, was arrested Thursday. The South Florida man faces a slew of charges, including grand theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana. Read his full list of charges and hear more about his case here.

Adorable reunion

An Orlando-area man and his dog were reunited after more than two weeks, thanks to neighbors who saw the owner's posts on social media. Read the full story and see more of the heartwarming reunion here.

Weekend warm-up

Temperatures were still a bit chilly Friday, but the cold air isn't expected to last much longer. Click here to read the changes expected for the weekend.

Watch News 6 and continue checking ClickOrlando.com for more on these stories.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.