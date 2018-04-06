ClickO on the Go: Beachline shootout; terrified toddler goes viral

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Beachline shootout

The occupants of two vehicles traveling on the Beachline exchanged gunfire shortly after a group of men said they saw the man in the other vehicle beating a woman. Deputies say the group tried to get the man to stop, and he pulled out a gun and fired at them. Three people were injured. Read what happened after the group fired back here.

Terrified toddler goes viral

A toddler's reaction to the Easter Bunny has gone viral and the Kissimmee girl's family is outraged. The video from inside the child's day care is spreading like wildfire on social media, and her grandmother says the employees' response to the girl's fear was inappropriate. Click here to read why the woman says the video should have never been taken in the first place.

Space competition grows

The competition in space is growing after another billionaire businessman tested a spacecraft for the first time in four years. Richard Branson said he hopes the Virgin Atlantic will eventually get people to pay big bucks to travel into space. Read more about the big plans for the rocket here.

Above-average temps return

Temperatures are back in the mid-80s Friday after a slight cooldown. Rain chances return for the weekend ahead of another cool front. See how the rain could impact your weekend plans and read the full forecast here.

