ClickO on the Go: Good Samaritans capture suspect; racial slurs graffiti

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, May 1:



Good Samaritans catch suspected carjacker

A man was arrested on suspicion that he tried to carjack a woman at a 7-Eleven in Sanford, and it was a handful of good Samaritans who chased the man down and prevented him from getting away. Click here to see the take down video.



FWC trying to trap Longwood bear

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they believe a bear that tore the interior of an SUV in Longwood to shreds is the same adult female bear, with two yearling cubs, that recently attacked two dogs, killing one of them, in the Longwood Springs Boulevard area. Click here to see what FWC says about living with bears.



Racial slurs graffiti mars woman's home

When a Belleview woman awoke Saturday morning to find someone had spray-painted racial slurs in giant red letters on her vehicles and her property, members of her church immediately came to her aid to make sure she and her family weren't subjected to the hate-filled messages. Click here to see how her neighbors have stepped up to her her.



Warm, breezy day

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said Central Florida will experience another warm week of spring weather. The high in Orlando on Tuesday will reach 84 degrees. The average high on this date is 85. Click here for the full forecast.



