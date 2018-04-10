ClickO on the Go: Blame it on the wind, Chicken of the sea

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Florida road rage caught on camera

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has released video in the hopes of finding a driver involved in a road rage-fueled hit-and-run crash Sunday evening. Watch the full video and see if you recognize the vehicle here.

You wind some, you lose some

Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse. Find her mugshot and her exact words to police here.

Chicken of the sea

Floridians are falling in love with Sammi the chicken. She's not your everyday pet, but this chicken is capturing hearts all over the state with her Instagram page that shows her exploring Florida. Find how you can follow all of her chicken adventures here.

Storm's a-brewin'

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are the name of the game Tuesday in the Orlando area. Find when they'll impact your area here.

