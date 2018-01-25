ClickO on the Go: Boy dies of flu, Holy Land free day

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, Jan. 25:

12-year-old Florida boy dies of flu

A 12-year-old boy in West Palm Beach died from an aggressive form of the flu, his family said. Dylan Winnik first started experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, according to his father. By Tuesday afternoon, he was dead. Central Florida physicians are urging families to protect against the flu, as an outbreak of the virus has been spreading across the country. Click here to read more about how the flu can become deadly, and what you can do to protect yourself.

Volusia deputies searching for man who put 3-year-old girl in oven

Deputies are searching for a man after he beat a 3-year-old girl and caused burns to her face after putting her in an oven, officials said. Terry L. May, 45, of DeLand, has been missing since officials with the Florida Department of Children and Families called deputies to report a case of child abuse. Click here to find out how you can help spread the word and help deputies find him.

Holy Land free day

Did you hit traffic on I-4 today? This might be why. Holy Land Experience, a Bible-themed attraction in Orlando, is holding its annual free day today. The attraction offers at least one free day per year to retain its nonprofit status under Florida state law. Check out how long the line was here.

Here comes the sun

After a chilly morning, Troy Bridges says there will be clear skies today, and while temperatures will only warm up to 68 degrees. The Pro Bowl in Orlando Sunday might be a different story. Find the full forecast here.

