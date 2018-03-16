ClickO on the Go: Florida bridge collapse; Tiger mania

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, March 16:

Deadly bridge collapse

A pedestrian bridge suddenly collapsed onto the road below near Florida International University, crushing cars and killing at least six people Thursday. Experts say it's the deadliest bridge collapse in the past 50 years. We'll keep you updated on the latest with the incident here.

WOOFF Act

A bipartisan pair of senators on Thursday filed the Welfare Of Our Furry Friends (WOOFF) Act to prohibit putting animals in overhead compartments on flights following the death of a dog in an overhead cabin on a United flight this week. See who is pushing for this law and what it entails here.

Tiger Mania

Is Tiger back? The 14-time major winner just holed an astonishing 71-foot putt, the high point of Thursday's four-under-par round that left Woods well in contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament. See what he had to say about his performance here.

Beautiful day in the neighborhood

It's going to be 78 degrees and sunny today in Orlando and will dip into the 60s this evening. This starts the end of a week-long cool-down, with temperatures back in the 80s this weekend. Find the full forecast here.

