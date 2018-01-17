ClickO on the Go: Cocoa cats, meteor?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but that it's also important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, Jan. 17:

Cats in Cocoa

The daughter of a Cocoa woman who says she was run over by her own car while trying to get away from a cat that was attacking her is speaking out about the number of stray animals in their neighborhood. Other neighbors are also voicing their concerns, saying they can't go anywhere without running into one of the feral felines. Click here to read why neighbors say the stray cats won't leave.

Meteor in Michigan

Social media blew up Tuesday night with pictures and videos of what officials with the National Weather Service are now saying was likely a meteor. NWS officials say the meteor even caused a 2.0 magnitude earthquake. See the flash that lit up the sky here.

Tax phone bank

Tax season is right around the corner, and News 6 wants to make sure you're prepared. We'll have experts in house taking viewers' questions Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Click here to find the number to call with your questions.

Snow in Florida

The cold blast Florida is experiencing is even bringing snow to some parts of the state. Click here to read Wednesday's full forecast.

