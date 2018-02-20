ClickO on the Go: Cops playing hoops; Mr. Rogers alma mater tour

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, Feb. 20:

Cops got hops

It was quite the shock for a group of kids when two Orange County deputies showed up and started playing basketball with them after a neighbor called reporting the kids. Find the full video of the cops shooting hoops here.

Paramedic choked by patient

A man who choked and attacked a pair of paramedics who were attempting to transport him in an ambulance had a Taser deployed on him to get him to stop resisting, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Find the full video of his arrest here.

Would you like to tour my alma mater?

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" Orlando-area fans can sport their favorite sneakers and sweaters and take a self-guided tour at Fred Rogers' alma mater Rollins College. Find details here.

So much for winter...

It's WARM here in Central Florida! Orlando will reach 85 degrees today with a low of 68. See how long we'll have these high temperatures here.

