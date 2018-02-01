ClickO on the Go: Crash survivor speaks out; recall for popular cars

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Woman reflects on I-4 crash

A woman who dangled over the interstate after flipping her SUV in traffic several years ago is reflecting on the terrifying moment. The world watched as she hung over a bridge on I-4 until crews were able to rescue her. Even though it's been 16 years, she says she still thinks of the incident. Watch the full video and see what she told News 6 in a new interview here.

School name debate

A debate is underway about whether an Orange County middle school should change its name. A former student of Stonewall Jackson Middle School reached out to the principal, suggesting the school, which is named after a Confederate leader from the Civil War, change its name, which could be considered controversial. The principal is asking for the community's opinion in a survey. Tell us what you think about the potential name change by voting in our poll here.

Toyota recalls

Another automobile maker is issuing a recall over problems with the vehicles' airbags. Toyota officials say the issue could stop the front and side airbags from deploying. A number of Toyota and Lexus makes and models are included in the recall. Check here to see if yours is on the list.

Warmer weather

Thursday is a bit warmer than recent days in the Orlando area. After a wet morning, sunshine is breaking through, but a few clouds will stay in the mix. Chillier air is expected to make a comeback. Read meteorologist Troy Bridges' full forecast here.

