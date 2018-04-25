ClickO on the Go: Dallas officers shot; SeaWorld gives a hoot

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, April 25:

Dallas officers shot

A man is in custody after opening fire on two officers and a store employee at a Home Depot in Texas. One of the officers died Tuesday, authorities said. Click here to learn more about how the incident unfolded and the conditions of the victims.

SeaWorld gives a hoot

SeaWorld has taken in a Hurricane Irma survivor and named her accordingly. The little owl, which they named Irma, was injured in the deadly storm and is now under the care of specialists at the amusement park. Click here to see photos of the injured animal and learn more about how they're treating her.

Starflyer coming soon

The tallest ride Central Florida has ever seen is almost finished, and just in time for summer. See when it's set to open and what it's going to look like here.

Beautiful Central Florida day

The rain is gone and the sunshine has moved into the Orlando area. Temperatures are near average for this time of year in Central Florida at a high of 84 degrees. Click here to see the full forecast.

