ClickO on the Go: Daylight Saving debate, unexpected paint job

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, March 7:

You're going to be late, sir

A man told police he ran a stop sign and crashed into a Clermont home because he was late for his first day on the job. Looks like he'll be even more late now! Find the pictures here.

Daylight Saving debate

Florida may soon be the Sunshine State...literally. A bill to let Florida remain on Daylight Saving Time year-round is headed to Gov. Rick Scott's desk after the state Senate approved it 33-2 on Tuesday. See what this would mean for our state here.

New car, new paint job?

A woman said her new car was doused with white liquid on her way to work Tuesday morning as she made her way through the construction zone in downtown Orlando. Find pictures here.

Get ready for a chilly night

Last night's rain gave us a cooldown today, with the high only at 72 degrees in Orlando. Hope you didn't but your jackets away already, the lows are hitting 46 tonight! See when it'll warm up here.

