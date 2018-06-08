ClickO on the Go: Death of popular TV chef; another Facebook flaw

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, June 8:

Death of TV chef

Popular chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide Friday, officials say. Get the full story and the reactions to his death here. You can also find resources for suicide prevention here.

Plane panic

Video shows the moment a plane had to make an emergency landing right on Interstate 75. Watch the intense situation unfold on the highway not far from Gainesville here.

Another Facebook flaw

The social media giant says a recent bug changed 14 million users' settings from private to public, which means some content that was meant specifically for their friends could have reached a wider audience. Click here to find out how you can know if your account was affected.

Keep umbrella handy

Another day full of afternoon showers and possible strong storms is expected in the Orlando area. Find out if and when the wet weather will let up by watching News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos' forecast.

