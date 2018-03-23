ClickO on the Go: Delayed Toys 'R' Us deals; National Puppy Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, March 23:

Toys 'R Us deals

Some customers were disappointed Thursday when they arrived at their local Toys 'R Us store expecting the liquidation sales to already be underway but instead finding signs that broke the news of delayed deals. Store officials didn't say exactly why they were put off without notice. Click here to read more about the delay and what to expect from the store moving forward.

Spending big bill(s)

Congress passed a $1.3 trillion bill early Friday that will increase funding for the military and domestic spending and keep the government funded through September, in hopes of avoiding another shutdown. The bill still needs to be signed by President Donald Trump, who has threatened to veto it over DACA. Read more about the spending package here and why the president may not sign it into action here.

Cops bring fun to community

Officers in Ocoee are investing their community by playing pop-up games with children living in the area. The just-for-fun games mark the second year the police department has provided the kids a fun and safe way to spend their spring breaks. Read more about the opportunity and hear kids' reactions to it here.

National Puppy Day

It's not only Friday, it's National Puppy Day! Here at News 6, we love seeing pictures of your pups. Send them our way.



Weekend warmup

It's finally feeling like spring here in Central Florida. Friday will be the final day of below average temperatures, with the high reaching 73 degrees. It will be warm and sunny this weekend but be careful, the dry weather means the threat of brush fires remains high.

