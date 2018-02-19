ClickO on the Go: Dog food recall, Universal exit shut down

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Monday, Feb. 19:

Dramatic Daytona 500 finish

Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 on Sunday with a car bearing the No. 3 made famous by Dale Earnhardt. The 27-year-old driver did so on the 17th anniversary of Earnhardt's death during a Daytona 500 crash and just over 20 years since Earnhardt last won the iconic race. Find more on how your favorite drivers did here.

Traffic changes in the tourist district

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation and the I-4 Ultimate Project said the eastbound I-4 on-ramp from Universal Boulevard will close for five months beginning at 2 a.m. Monday. Find a map of alternate routes here.

Dog food recall

A drug used to euthanize animals has been found in canned dog food, prompting a recall. Find information on how to keep your furry friend safe here.

Warm week in Central Florida

It's going to be warm and dry all week here in Central Florida. Temperatures will reach 84 degrees today in Orlando with a low tonight in the upper 60s. Find the full forecast for the week here.

