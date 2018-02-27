ClickO on the Go: Driving change, later gator

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, Feb. 27:

Stop sign for driving change

As a Senate committee plans to meet in Tallahassee Tuesday, lawmakers will not hear anything about a Senate bill to make texting and driving a primary offense. Senate Bill 90, the Use of Wireless Communications Devices While Driving measure sponsored by state Sen. Keith Perry, D-Gainesville, was supposed to be brought before the Senate Committee on Appropriations; however, a roadblock was hit after state Sen. Rob Bradley, the head of the Senate committee is holding up the bill and it is not on the agenda. See what Bradley had to say when Matt Austin confronted him here.

Mom missing meaningful necklace

A Georgia mother is searching for a necklace containing her daughter's ashes after she says it fell off of her neck before she ran the Disney Princess Half Marathon. Her 17-year-old daughter died in a car accident last month, and the two were supposed to run to race together. Find out how to contact her in regard to the necklace here.

Knock, knock. Who's there? A 9-foot gator

It was no joke Monday for one Cocoa resident, who opened the front door to find a scaly visitor on the doorstep. Check out the picture of this gator here.

80's to round out February

It's a little bit cooler Tuesday, as we drop to 80 degrees to round out the last couple days of February. Find the full forecast here.

