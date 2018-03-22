ClickO on the Go: Facebook fixes; purr-fect reunion

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch "ClickO on the Go" every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, March 22:

Facebook fixes

Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, accessed information from 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge, and might have kept that data even after Facebook told the company to delete it. Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the incident Wednesday and said he would be "happy" to testify in front of Congress. Find Zuckerberg's full statement here.

[READ: Mark Zuckerberg: 'I'm really sorry that this happened']

Self-driving Uber leads to fatal crash

Uber has removed its self-driving cars from the roads following what is believed to be the first fatality involving a fully autonomous car. A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she walked her bicycle across a street in Tempe, Arizona, Sunday night. Find more on Uber's statement here.

[READ: Uber self-driving car kills pedestrian in first fatal autonomous crash]

Purr-fect reunion

A Florida man has been reunited with a cat he lost 14 years ago. Perry Martin, of Fort Pierce, said he had assumed his orange tabby named Thomas Jr., or "T2" for short, had died in traffic, Treasure Coast Newspapers reports. Find the picture of them here.

[READ: Florida man reunites with pet cat lost 14 years ago]

Sunny and chilly

It's another dry, cool day in Central Florida! The high in Orlando will only reach 70 degrees Thursday. Find the full forecast here.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 and continue checking ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.