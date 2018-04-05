ClickO on the Go: Facebook security fears grow; granny grooves to JT

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, April 5:

More Facebook fears

Concerns over a major data breach linked to Facebook are growing after the number of users believed to have had their information leaked increased by more than 35 million. The CEO of the social media giant says a company linked to President Trump's campaign could have tapped into the info to target voters. Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before Congress next week. Read more about that and the rising security concerns here.

Central Florida fun house

You've heard of the Game of Life, but have you ever just wanted your life to be a game? It can be in this Orlando-area fun house. The mansion, which can be rented by guests staying in Clermont, is filled with games of all kinds, including human bowling. See all the fun it has to offer and find out how it can be rented here.

Rock your Bette

Remember that Justin Timberlake song "Rock Your Body?" Bette Maloney sure does. The 88-year-old woman appears to be JT's biggest fan based on her reaction to receiving tickets to his Orlando concert in her Easter basket. Even Timberlake himself has noticed her excitement. See her full reaction in the video that's going viral here.

Spring-like day ahead

After a pattern of dry and hot weather, the Orlando area is finally expected to feel some spring-like weather. The slight cooldown Thursday won't last long, though. See when temperatures will warm back up and get the rest of the forecast here.

