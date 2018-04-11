ClickO on the Go: Facebook testimony continues; Disney lover's dream

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch ClickO on the Go every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, April 11:

Facebook testimony continues

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is entering his second day of congressional testimony regarding the major data breach that may have allowed a company with ties to President Donald Trump's campaign to receive personal information about millions of users. Watch the social media boss' testimony live here.

[READ: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress]

Bird causing big problems

Residents of an Orlando-area neighborhood are terrified to leave their DeBary homes because they say a goose is terrorizing them and causing damage to their homes. Read what homeowners say could possibly be the reason the bird is ruffling residents' feathers here.

[READ: Lonely goose runs a fowl, causing chaos in DeBary neighborhood]

Disney lover's dream

Have you ever left a Walt Disney World park and wished you could bring the magic home with you? Well, if you have almost $900,000 lying around, you pretty much can. If you don't, you can at least see what this Windermere home has to offer and read why neighbors say they'll miss the owners of "Mickey's House" when they make their big move.

[READ: Disney dream home hits the market]

Warmup on the way

After some much-needed rain and a slight cooldown, the rain has left the Orlando area and warm temperatures are moving in. Read the full Wednesday forecast here.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.