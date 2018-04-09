ClickO on the Go: Firecracker scare, prices going up at the pump

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Monday, April 9:

Firecracker scare

What was believed to have been shots fired at the Florida Mall Sunday evening was determined to have been fireworks being set off, officials said. The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. Find the full story here.

Family boating accident

Polk County deputies helped a grandfather, his son and grandson after their boat capsized in Lake Kissimmee. The boat flipped over and the three men were trapped, but thankfully all on board were able to escape safely.

Prices going up at the pump

Gas prices are expected to continue their upward climb throughout the spring, according to a new report released by AAA. See just how high they'll go here.

April showers are here

There's a high chance of rain Monday and Tuesday across Central Florida, but the workweek will end on a nice note. Find the full forecast here.

