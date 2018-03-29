ClickO on the Go: Florida man strikes again; bear for a pet?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch "ClickO on the Go" every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, March 29:

Hair of the dog

A Florida man, some alcohol, a scooter and a faithful pet sounds like the recipe for a typical "Florida" story, doesn't it? Police say that's what they saw in Palm Bay when an intoxicated man was found riding a scooter with his dog in a shopping bag. The dog jumped and fell off, and when the man went after it, officers say he fell, too. Read the entire strange report here.

[READ: Florida man drove drunk on scooter with dog in shopping bag, police say]

Look at this photograph

Remember that old Nickelback song about the photographs bringing back some awesome memories? This story is sort of similar, except the finder of the pictures is hoping to find their original owner. The man found the photos, which capture major life events like weddings and child births from as early as the 1960s, outside an Apopka motorcycle business, and he needs help locating the people in them. Read more about the finding and see how you can help get the photos back into the right hands here.

[READ: Apopka business looking for owner of missing family photos]

What a good...bear?

How devastated would you be to learn that the dog you've raised since it was just a little puppy was actually a big bear? Well, one family from China can relate after they had to part with their pet when they they became scared that it would hurt them once they learned it was actually a wild animal.

When did it become summer?

It's a beautiful, sunny day in the Orlando area, but it's staying dry and will feel much warmer than normal for this time of year. See when much-needed rain returns and read the full forecast from meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

[READ: Warm day on tap in Orlando, but rain possible over holiday weekend]

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.