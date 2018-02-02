ClickO on the Go: Flu message goes viral; bigger paychecks coming soon

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, Feb. 2:

Nurse goes viral

A Florida nurse is going viral after she posted a video on Facebook letting people know just how bad this flu season has been. In a sarcastic but factually hilarious manner, she offers some tips to stay healthy. Watch the full video here.

Naked gym session

An Orlando man is accused of using the gym equipment in his apartment complex naked, and his neighbors say they caught it all on video. Read the full story here.

Bigger paychecks

Experts say employees could be bringing home bigger paychecks very soon as a result of the new tax law recently signed by President Trump. Read more about how this could affect your take-home pay here.

Fine arts or art fines?

A Mount Dora couple is being charged $100 per day until they remove a mural from their home because the city says it violates a sign ordinance. See the mural and tell us whether you think they should be allowed to keep it by voting in our poll here.

Weekend forecast

The Orlando area is in for a roller coaster of temperatures this Super Bowl weekend. Rain chances are also in the forecast. Read the full forecast here to start making your weekend plans.

