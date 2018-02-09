ClickO on the Go: Government reopens again; dog park dangers

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, Feb. 9:

Another government shutdown

The federal government is back open Friday morning after a brief overnight shutdown. Lawmakers passed the bill that allowed it to reopen and stay open until March 23. Read more about the shutdown and the signed deal here.

Valentine's Day vandal

A Volusia County fern shop is dealing with damages just ahead of an important holiday for flower shops after deputies say a man broke into the store and stole thousands of sprinkler heads. See the damages and read the full story here.

Dog park dangers

A set of dog parks in Palm Coast are closed while officials say they're dealing with hookworms. The parks at Holland Memorial Park shut down after a woman says her dog got a dangerous parasite, which can also affect humans. Click here to learn more about the dangers of hookworms.

Record-breaking rock

Anyone shopping for a diamond right now would likely be interested in a rock that is likely set to break the record for highest price per carat. The 102-carat and $33 million gem will be auctioned off in London this month.

Cloudy start to weekend

It's an overcast Friday in the Orlando area, with temperatures reaching a high of 80 degrees. Meteorologist Troy Bridges is pinpointing the full weekend forecast here.

