ClickO on the Go: Grammys recap, Panera recall

Bruno wins big

Bruno Mars is feeling like "24-Karat Magic" Monday, after taking home three Grammys at the 60th annual award show Sunday night. In addition to the trio of trophies, Mars left the stage after having put on an entertaining performance to his new song, "Finesse." But he wasn't the only winner Sunday. Read the full list of nominees and winners here.

Restaurant recall

Panera Bread officials announced that the company is recalling of all of its cream cheese products due to fears of possible listeria contamination. Company officials said the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution. Click here to read what products are included in the recall.

Unusual pair catches the eye

The world's tallest man and shortest woman caught a lot of stares Friday while hanging out in front of Egyptian pyramids together. The pair was invited to Egypt by tourism board members in hopes of bringing more people to the regular attraction. See the full video of tourists admiring the unlikely pair here.

Rain continues

Overnight rain carried into Monday, with a bit of lightning spotted in just a few parts of the Orlando area. After a sopping wet morning, the rain will slow down a bit before it stops altogether later in the day. Read meteorologist Troy Bridges' full forecast here.

