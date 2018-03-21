ClickO on the Go: Austin bombings suspect dead; holy hail

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, March 21:

Austin bombing suspect dead

A suspect in a wave of bombing attacks in Austin killed himself inside his car with an explosive device early Wednesday as authorities closed in, police said. Officials have identified the suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt, according to a source with direct involvement in the investigation. Find what authorities know about him here.

Holy hail! Severe weather strikes Central Florida

After a string of storms moved through the Orlando area Tuesday afternoon and evening, conditions are calming down as the system clears out of the forecast. All of Central Florida was under a tornado watch Tuesday until 7 p.m. and the storms brought wind, rain and hail to many parts. Find pictures from across Central Florida here.

Gator takes a dip in the backyard pool

Look before you jump in! A homeowner reported a 4- to 5-foot-long alligator in a swimming pool Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials. A trapper eventually came and grabbed the gator out of the water. Find the full video of the capture here.

Spring is here

The first full day of spring is looks beautiful. Wednesday will be sunny with a high 73 degrees, and after Tuesday we won't be taking this weather for granted! Find the full forecast here.

