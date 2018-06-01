ClickO on the Go: Hurricane season is here, sneeze causes crash

News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, June 1.

News 6 kicks off hurricane season with pro tips

June 1 is the official start of hurricane season. Visit ClickOlrando.com/hurricane to find out what experts say you need to know before any storms possibly approach us.

Woman bound with dog leash, puppy stolen in carjacking

A woman was bound with a dog leash and her vehicle was stolen with her 6-month-old puppy inside during a carjacking Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department. Click here to see the puppy police are searching for.

Man sneezes drives into canal

A driver sneezed Wednesday morning, causing him to veer off the road and crash his truck and trailer into a New Smyrna Beach canal. The driver walked away from the crash, but neighbors said accidents happen all too often on Edgewater Canal Road. Click here to find out why.

Officers give expecting mother police escort

Daytona Beach police said an expecting couple flagged down an officer when a mom went into labor.

Several officers escorted her to Halifax Hospital. and less than 15 minutes later she gave birth to a baby girl. Summer Addison. She even has the perfect nickname: first lady. Click here to read the full account.

Afternoon showers

The work week will end with the usual summer-like pattern. with a 70 percent coverage of rain and a high of 90. Friday night's low will be 74 with lots of humidity for Saturday morning. Click here for the full forecast.

