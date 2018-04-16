ClickO on the Go: McDonald's fight; dad saves the day

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Monday, April 16:

McDonald's fight

A McDonald's manager is apologizing after video shows her hitting a customer, but she says there's a reason for it. The employee says she let her fury get the best of her and regrets how she acted after the customer allegedly threw coffee at her and yelled racial slurs at her and other employees.

Water (safe)ty

A Seminole County couple has waited years to open a safe they found when they bought their house, but they were disappointed to see what was inside. Click here to read what they found behind the lock.

Dad to the rescue

The show must go on, and so it did, thanks to this Orlando teen's dad. She was performing at Lake Eola this weekend when the lights at the amphitheater didn't turn on during her show. That's when her dad drove his truck up and used his high beams as makeshift spotlights. Click here to hear more about the young artist.

One more cool down

After a stormy Sunday, cooler air has moved in again, but it won't be long until temperatures return to the 90s. Find out how long the chill will last here.

