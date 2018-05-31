News 6 at Noon -- 5/31/18

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here’s what made headlines on News 6 at Noon:

Emergency landing at OIA

A Frontier flight made an emergency landing at Orlando International Airport Thursday morning after a crew onboard smelled a suspicious odor. Hear passengers describe the intense moments.

Simeon Hall update

One of the teenagers convicted in the killing of a 15-year-old in Winter Park has pleaded guilty to charges connected to another attack that happened while he was awaiting trial. News 6's Mark Lehman explains what's next in both of his cases.

SpaceX launch canceled

SpaceX officials said Friday's launch has been canceled in order to run additional tests on the Falcon 9. Officials said they are now working toward a June 4 launch.

Missing Osceola teen

A missing child alert was issued early Thursday for Sarroya Wiggins, 17, who was last seen near the 5000 block of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Osceola County. Get a full description of the teen to help bring her home.

Train vs. car

A woman who got out of her van moments before a train crashed into the vehicle in Altamonte Springs was arrested on a charge of DUI, police said. Hear witnesses describe the terrifying incident.

Gov. Scott visits Puerto Rico

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is expected to visit the island of Puerto Rico Thursday after a new study estimated that the death toll from Hurricane Maria is higher then officials reported.

Muggy summer-like weather is expected to continue in Central Florida. Get your full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Message of bravery

A woman has a message for victims of domestic violence after she was saved by the employees of a DeLand animal hospital when she slipped them a note that asked them to call police because her boyfriend was abusing her. Read the full story and hear her message to others here.

Sick days

According to Sheriff Rick Staly, a mysterious problem at the Flagler County Operations Center that is causing employees to get sick. Read more about the sheriff's push to get answers for his team here.

Magic rebirth?

If Orlando Magic fans have a chance at regaining hope for their team, now could be the time. Team executives announced the hiring of new head coach Steve Clifford. Do you think he was the right pick for the job? Tell us what you think by voting in our poll here.

More heat, more rain

The summer-like pattern Central Florida has been seeing is expected to continue, bringing more rain, heat and, of course, humidity. Storms are also expected Thursday afternoon. Click here to get the full forecast.

