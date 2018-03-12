ClickO on the Go: Mission to Mars, Bracketball begins

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Monday, March 12:

H2 Oh No!

A good Samaritan rescued a man trapped in his vehicle, which had plunged into an Orlando lake Sunday afternoon after he hit the gas instead of the brake, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol. Find more pictures and learn more details on the incident here.

Musk's Mission to Mars

Elon Musk issued yet another incredibly ambitious timeline. During a Q&A at the SXSW festival on Sunday, Musk said SpaceX will be ready to fly its Mars rocket in 2019. Learn more about his goals for Mars mission here.

Bracketology is Back

Get those brackets ready! The NCAA tournament is set to tip off this week. Florida, FSU and Miami are all going dancing this year. Want to compete against your favorites at News 6 in our Bracket Madness challenge? Fill yours out here.

Stormy Skies

There's a high of 73 in Orlando today, with a 70% chance of rain. See if it'll clear up this week by checking the full forecast here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.