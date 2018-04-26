ClickO on the Go: Neighborhood attack; UCF star heads for the pros

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, April 26:

Neighborhood attack

A man is facing charges after authorities say he stabbed his neighbor, who says he was just walking his dog at the time. See what charges the 76-year-old man is facing here.

Publix punching

A customer who was frustrated when she thought a Publix employee was ignoring her hit the woman, who was actually deaf. Now, the store worker has a message for the woman who hurt her. Click here to see what she has to say.

UCF turns NFL

Thursday marks the start of what will likely be the most memorable weekend ever for a former UCF football star. All eyes in the Orlando area are on Shaquem Griffin, the one-handed athlete who is expected to make it to the pros this weekend during the NFL draft. Read more about Griffin here and watch News 6 for live reports from sports reporter Ryan Welch as he covers the draft from Dallas.

One more warm one

The Orlando area has one more warm, sunny day on tap before rain returns. Click here to see the full forecast.

