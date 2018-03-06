ClickO on the Go: No baby on board, SpaceX late night launch

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, March 6:

Do you want jail time with that?

Not the brightest idea! An off-duty deputy held a would-be thief at gunpoint at a Mount Dora McDonald's after the man tried to carjack the deputy. Find his mugshot and what charges he'll face here.

No baby on board

A mother and her 6-month-old son were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight at Orlando International Airport after a flight attendant said the baby was ill. The mother, however, says baby spit up formula in the restroom shortly before the flight. See what happened and how the airline responded here.

SpaceX late night launch

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space early Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Find video of the rocket lighting up the night sky here.

One more warm one

Enjoy it while you can! Orlando is reaching of 82 today, but a cold front is on its way. Find the full week's forecast here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.