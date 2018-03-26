ClickO on the Go: Park Avenue fire, gas prices going up

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch "ClickO on the Go" every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

Here's what you need to know Monday, March 26:

Home Invasion

A parent and child were attacked early Monday during a home invasion in Orlando, police said. Investigators said four unknown suspects wearing masks and carrying guns forced their way inside an apartment. Police said an adult and child were battered by the suspects. Find the full story here.

[READ: Parent, child attacked during Orlando home invasion]

Winter Park Fire

Winter Park Fire Department responded to 911 calls about 2 a.m. Sunday about a fire at a large home on the 900 block of North Park Avenue in Winter Park. Find pictures of the scene here.

[READ: Large Winter Park home goes up in flames]

Gas prices going up

There's a consumer alert for drivers across Central Florida. According to a new report by AAA, higher gas prices are on the way. See what's causing the price increase here.

[READ: Higher gas prices on the way, AAA says]

Grab your umbrellas!

Orlando could get some much-needed rain today with a 30 percent chance in the forecast. The high will reach 80 degrees. You can find the full forecast here.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.