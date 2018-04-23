ClickO on the Go: Parking garage predicament; gator at school

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch ClickO on the Go every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

Here's what you need to know Monday, April 23:

Waffle House manhunt

A massive manhunt is underway for the gunman accused of killing four people early Sunday at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee, officials said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added 29-year-old Travis Reinking to its "Top 10 Most Wanted" list after he allegedly opened fire at the restaurant in Antioch, southeast of Nashville at 3:19 a.m. Find more information on him here.

[READ: Massive manhunt for Waffle House shooting suspect]

DUI damage

A 25-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday after authorities said he crashed into more than a dozen vehicles parked at an apartment complex near UCF, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Find more pictures of the scene here.

[READ: Man crashes into 15 cars after leaving bar near UCF. FHP says]

Gator heading to school

Just another day in Florida! A 9 to 10-foot gator was found walking the sidewalk near Deltona Middle School. Sadly, the school already has a mascot.

Rainy Monday

Another round of rain is on tap Monday in the Orlando area. Expect a chance for a couple of embedded thunderstorms. Rain will be the greatest threat, with a chance of some localized flooding for the next several days. You can watch live radar here.

[LIVE RADAR: More rain expected to soak Orlando area]

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.