News 6 at Noon -- 6/4/18

Double stabbing in Apopka

Two people were stabbed Monday morning on North Lake Pleasant Road in Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. News 6 reporter Jerry Askin has an update on the investigation.

Officer-involved shooting

An Orlando police officer is on paid administrative leave after firing their gun at someone in a condominium complex near Millenia Monday morning, authorities say. News 6 is working to learn what led to the firing of the officer’s gun.

Body in Lake Orienta

The body of a woman was found in Lake Orienta after another woman reported that she and her friend were swimming there before the woman went missing. News 6 reporter Vanessa Araiza is following the story and has an update from the scene.

Hole in Oviedo road

A stretch of State Road 434 is shut down in Oviedo after a hole opened up in the middle of the road, officials say. News 6’s Mark Lehman was at the scene as crews worked to repair and reopen the road.

Marion County murder

The man accused of choking a woman to death before her body was found in the trunk of her own vehicle appeared in court Monday morning. He was denied bond.

Bakery ruling

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake to celebrate the marriage of a same sex couple. News 6 has more on the court’s ruling.

Fire station opening

A new fire station aimed at saving lives has opened in Orange County. Mayor Teresa Jacobs had the honors of opening the station during the official ribbon-cutting event Monday morning.

Weather update

Muggy weather continues Monday in the Orlando area. Get your full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Remembering fallen peers at solemn ceremony

Seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduated on Sunday, nearly four months after a gunman opened fire on campus, killing 17 people. Some family members of victims attended and comedian Jimmy Fallon gave a surprise speech. Read more about the solemn ceremony here.

Breast cancer breakthrough

Groundbreaking new research shows that up to 70 percent of patients with early stages of the most common form of breast cancer might not need chemotherapy. Click here for more information on the study.

Late-night SpaceX launch

The region saw another breathtaking launch overnight when SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral. The launch was just part of a busy year for spaceflight in Central Florida. For more information on that launch and to keep up with the latest, go to ClickOrlando.com/Space.

Muggy Monday

The Orlando area is starting out the work week warm and maybe even a little wet with a 30 percent chance of rain and a high of 93. Get the full forecast at ClickOrlando.com/Weather.

