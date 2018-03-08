ClickO on the Go: Pizza pie-faced, beer batter disaster

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, March 8:

Hangry?

A 61-year-old woman is facing charges after an employee at a Deltona pizza restaurant said the woman threw hot pizza on her, hitting both of her arms, according to officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Find the full, crazy video here.

Sandy situation

Organizers with a group protesting Brevard County beach renourishment projects are presenting three resolutions to Satellite Beach City Council members that, supporters say, will protect beaches and a coastline natural reef. Find out what they are here.

No, not the beer!

Spring break is underway and the beer is already flowing - onto a Florida interstate highway. Roughly 60,000 pounds of Busch beer spilled onto I-10 after the tractor-trailer carrying it overturned. Find the picture here.

The cooldown is here

Highs are only hitting the 60s across much of Central Florida today! Hey, it could be worse, at least we're not dealing with a nor'easter. Find the full forecast here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.