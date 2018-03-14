ClickO on the Go: Plane crashes down on road; National Pi Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Plane crash aftermath

No one was injured was a plane came crashing down onto a Kissimmee road, authorities say. Police say the plane was trying to take off from an airport in Osceola County when it came down and shut down multiple roads in the area. Miraculously, the two men on board walked away without a scratch. Read more about the hard landing and the cleanup that followed here.

Getting crime results

An orchard owner is upset after he says someone came onto his Merritt Island property and cut down three of his beloved trees. In an effort to find out who did it, he started a website where people can submit anonymous tips, even offering tipsters a reward. Find the link to the site and how much he's offering here.

High-sky rescue

A group of complete strangers aboard an Orlando-bound flight came together to save the life of a complete stranger all before the flight could even take off. A nurse and another passenger who had just learned CPR two weeks before the rescue Tuesday were among the group of passengers to respond when the man called for help, eventually bringing back his pulse. Read more about their lifesaving efforts here.

Happy Pi Day!

It's March 14, which means it's National Pi Day. Celebrate by enjoying a slice of your favorite pie and commenting below to let us know which you flavor you choose. You can learn more about what Pi Day really means and find a list of other odd dates here.

Fire dangers increase

Wednesday is shaping up to be another cool day in the Orlando area, but with the chilly temperatures also comes dry air. With no rain in the forecast, fire dangers are increasing in the area. Find the full forecast and see if a burn ban is issued for your area here.

