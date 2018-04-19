ClickO on the Go: Plane safety measures; tortured tortoise

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, April 19:

Plane safety measures

Days after a deadly engine failure during a Southwest flight, the Federal Aviation Administration announced new safety measures in an effort to better inspect fan blades and prevent future tragedies. Read more about what led to the plane's emergency landing and hear the survivors describe the terrifying flight here.

Tortured tortoise

Florida wildlife officials are looking for the person who spray-painted a tortoise red and left it somewhere in Lake County. Investigators want people to know that what someone may have done as a joke is actually dangerous to the animal's health. Read more about the tortoise and how the prank was harmful here.

Good boy vs. bad man

An adorable encounter between an alleged criminal and a K-9 made for a great last few moments before a Florida man was taken to jail. Deputies say they were searching for the fleeing suspect when their dog eventually tracked him down in the woods and licked all over his face. See more about the crime-fighting dog's arrest tactics and hear why the man was sought by authorities here.

Another hot one

Thursday's expected to be another hot day in the Orlando area, with temperatures reaching near 90 degrees in some spots. Find out when rain returns to the forecast here.

