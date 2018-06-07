ClickO on the Go: Plane ticket prices rising; mom catches gator creeping up on son

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch ClickO on the Go every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

More News Headlines

Here's what you need to know Thursday, June 7:

Missing Apopka teen

A missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 16-year-old Apopka teen name Lovenica Elma. She was last seen in the 700 block of South Park Avenue in Apopka. Stay updated on the search for Elma here.

Another day, another gator

An Ocoee mom was shocked to notice a nearby gator while videotaping her 6-year-old son playing in the backyard. Check out the video of the unwelcome guest here.

Pricey planes

Fuel prices are on the rise, meaning your flight to this summer's vacation destination might be more expensive than last year's. Read the full story on increasing plane ticket prices here.

Rainy Thursday

Orlando-area residents can expect more heat with a high in the low 90s today. Afternoon storms are also anticipated. Take a look at today's full forecast from meteorologist Samara Cokinos here.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.