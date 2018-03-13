ClickO on the Go: Preserving history, Bey and Jay

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, March 13:

Record manatee deaths

A watchdog group says Florida is on pace for another record year for manatee deaths. So far, 166 manatees have died statewide through March 2. Cold spells are to blame for 51 deaths. See why experts say the marine mammals are dying here.

Protecting history in Leesburg

There are new concerns about the future of a historic home that was heavily damaged last month by a fire. Repairs may cause the Mote-Morris House, a Leesburg landmark, to lose its coveted spot on the historic registry. See what people in the community are doing to protect the home here.

Bey and Jay heading to Orlando

Beyonce and Jay-Z are heading to the City Beautiful for a stop on their On The Run II Tour. The married duo announced a world-wide stadium tour Monday with a stop at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Aug. 29. Find ticket information here.

When is winter over?

There's a cooldown Tuesday in Orlando with the high reaching 68 degrees. Bundle up Tuesday night, it will get down to 43 degrees. Find the full forecast here.

