ClickO on the Go: Pulse tribute, gas prices going up

Here's what you need to know Monday, Feb. 26:

Pulse nightclub tribute

The final items outside Pulse were collected Sunday ahead of construction set to begin Monday at the site. The interim memorial is designed to serve as an inviting space for the thousands of people who visit the area each year to pay their respects to the 49 people killed in the June 16, 2016, massacre until plans for a permanent one are finalized. Find more here.

Gun law debate continues

The issue of gun control always comes up in Congress after a mass shooting in the U.S. -- but there haven't been any major gun reform laws in more than two decades. President Donald Trump has suggested he's open to new gun control laws, and started a discussion about what lawmakers can do to address mass shootings in the U.S. after he announced his support to ban bump stocks. Read more on 5 things Congress could do on guns this week here.

Paying more at the pump

Drivers across the state of Florida have seen a recent decrease in gas prices, but experts with AAA say it may be short-lived. Find out when gas prices are expected to go up here.

Record highs in Orlando?

It's starting off HOT this week in the city beautiful. Orlando could see a high of 89 today, which would tie the record high for Feb. 26. There's a 20 percent chance of rain. Find the full forecast here.

