ClickO on the Go: Remembering Barbara Bush; bird bandit

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, April 18:

Remembering Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady and mother of a president whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday, a family spokesman said. She was 92. Learn more on her life and legacy here.

Southwest accident

Jennifer Riordan, a well-known leader and altruist from New Mexico, died Tuesday when a Southwest Airlines jet engine failed midair and its debris blew up a window. Passengers had to pull her back into the plane when she was sucked out of the shattered window. She died at a Philadelphia hospital after the plane made an emergency landing, authorities said. Learn more about her and how it happened here.

Ace Ventura, is that you?

A woman was devastated after her pet parrot, Moishe, was grabbed by thieves at a RaceTrac in Orlando. Detectives found Moishe after three and a half days, and he was reunited with his owner. The woman is so happy to have her bird back she says she won't even press charges.

Beautiful day in the neighborhood

After another cool start -- by Central Florida standards -- the region will warm up quickly on Wednesday. The high will reach the mid-80s in the Orlando area. Find the full forecast here.

