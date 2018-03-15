ClickO on the Go: Saucy attempt at revenge; Toys 'R' Us closes

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch "ClickO on the Go" every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, March 15:

Saucy attempt at revenge

When plotting a way to get revenge, things can get messy, and deputies say it especially did for these two Volusia County men looking to get back at another man they had both dated. Deputies say the duo tried to burn the man's house down by putting spaghetti sauce in a pot to boil in the middle of the night then putting a washcloth by the burner. Read more about their alleged scheme and how it turned out for everyone involved here.

[READ: Men use spaghetti sauce to try to start fire after burglary, deputies say]

Toys R (no longer) Us

It's a sad day for people who grew up as "Toys 'R' Us" kids, as the company announced Wednesday that it would close all of its toy stores. The company's closures, which will include its Babies 'R' Us brand, could leave 33,000 without jobs. Read why the company is shutting its doors and more about the economic impact here.

[READ: Toys 'R' Us will close or sell all US stores]

Small artist, big opportunity

An 11-year-old artist from Winter Park is about to showcase her photography work in her city's art festival, making her the youngest person to ever be featured in the festival. Check out her work here and wish her luck in the festival in the comments below or on our News 6 Facebook page.

[READ: 11-year-old artist will showcase work in Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival]

Do your rain dance

After a chilly morning, temperatures will warm up a bit Thursday as conditions stay dry. The dry air means the risk for brush fires is continuing to increase and more burn bans are popping up in the Orlando area. Find the full forecast and see if a burn ban is issued for your area here.

[FORECAST: When will this cold blast be over?]

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 and continue checking ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.