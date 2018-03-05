ClickO on the Go: School safety bill, Shaquem Griffin defies odds

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Monday, March 5:

School safety bill

In the wake of the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, state lawmakers are struggling to reach a consensus on new regulations to protect schools. With only five days to go in the legislative session, state senators debated into the weekend, holding a rare Saturday session that lasted eight hours. Learn what main issues on the table are and what to expect this week here.

Shaquem Griffin steals the show at NFL combine

The one-handed former UCF star was not messing around this weekend at the NFL combine. Griffin was a late invite to the combine, not getting the go-ahead until after the Senior Bowl, but this weekend, he proved his spot. Griffin ran the fastest 40-yard dash for a linebacker since 2003, with a 4.38. That wasn't the only impressive thing he did--you can find the rest here.

And the Oscar goes to...

The 90th Academy Awards were held Sunday. Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand won Best Actor and Actress nods, while "The Shape of Water" won Best Picture. Find the full list of winners here.

Is it a little chilly?

There's been a cool down to kick off March! Temperatures will reach 76 today, with tonight in the mid-50s or even 40s. Find when we'll warm up again here.

