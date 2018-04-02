ClickO on the Go: SeaWorld whale hurt, Help pick your park

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Monday, April 2:

SeaWorld whale hurt

SeaWorld officials said Saturday in a blog post that Katina suffered an injury to her dorsal fin March 17 while interacting with other whales. Find pictures of the injury here.

Crash and burn

It was a fiery end to what was once one of China's highest-profile space projects. The Tiangong-1 space lab re-entered Earth's atmosphere Monday morning, landing in the middle of the South Pacific, China Manned Space Agency said. Find what experts had to say about it here.

Help pick your park

The National Recreation and Park Association is collaborating with the Walt Disney Company to help fund a local park improvement project in Orlando through the annual "Meet Me at the Park" Earth Month campaign. Orlando city leaders are asking for the community's help to pick the improvement project. Cast your vote here.

April showers

We could get some rain to start the week. Monday has a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 87 degrees. See what the weather looks like for the rest of the week here.

