ClickO on the Go: Severe weather; Texas package explosions

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, March 20:

Severe weather

We are pinpointing a potent storm system that will be moving into the Orlando area Tuesday afternoon.

The worst of the system is expected to move through the area between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m, bringing lightning, strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Hail and a few tornadoes are also possible. See how it will impact your area here.

Package explosion in Texas

Investigators are trying to determine whether an explosion early Tuesday at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio is connected to four explosions that have rattled the Austin, Texas, area this month. Find the timeline of the explosions here.

Parkland shooter's brother arrested

The brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school was arrested Monday afternoon for trespassing at the same school, authorities said. See why he told police he was at the school here.

